HOUSTON MAYOR SYLVESTER TURNER TO ADDRESS PVAMU'S SUMMER GRADUATING CLASS
July 12, 2023
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas, July 12 (TNStalk) -- Texas A&M University-Prairie View issued the following news release:
Prairie View A&M University is thrilled to announce Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be addressing its summer 2023 graduating class as the distinguished speaker. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12 in the University's William "Billy" J. Nicks, Sr. Building.
As the 62 nd mayor of the nation's fourth-largest city, Mayor Turner h . . .
